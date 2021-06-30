Jaanuu hires Nike exec Dan Adler as chief marketing officer

Medical apparel brand Jaanuu has hired the former head of global marketing for Nike Golf, Dan Adler, as its first chief marketing officer, effective June 28.

In this new role for the company, Adler will oversee brand and growth marketing while spearheading efforts to increase brand awareness. He will report to Shaan Sethi, co-founder and CEO, and will oversee a team of 12 people.

Adler had been with Nike since 2002.

“I love to compete and win, so when the opportunity arose to help lead a young, high-growth brand towards global awareness and impact, the stars felt aligned,” Adler said in an email.

Jaanuu also hired Scott Shepley as VP of brand marketing. Also a Nike veteran who served as global brand manager, Shepley will lead brand marketing in the new role and report to Adler. He will oversee a team of five people.

"Dan and I have helped catapult multiple verticals within Nike and I believe that with the strong foundation and team built at Jaanuu, we can partner to take this exciting business and category to new heights,” Shepley said in an email.

Shepley started the role on June 16.

The hires reflect Jaanuu’s efforts to expand its global footprint. In 2020, revenues tripled year over year, and Jaanuu has since raised more than $23 million from private equity firms including Cult Capital, BAM Ventures and the Nordstrom family.

Nike did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.