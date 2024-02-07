‘It's Ursher baby’: Watch the ads featuring Usher ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

With just days until Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 11, the country awaits anxiously for the moment two teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers — face off for the Lombardi Trophy at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But another tentpole moment faces equal anticipation: Usher taking the stage for the Halftime Show.

The R&B star’s big moment approaches after a successful Las Vegas residency that broke $100 million in ticket sales. Usher’s rise into the NFL spotlight follows a 30-year career in the music industry, eight Grammy awards, a bespoke fragrance line, a brief role in the movie Hustlers and a coaching position on The Voice.

It also comes as Gen Z rediscovers the groove and nostalgia of some of Usher’s greatest hits, thanks in part to TikTok, as the platform helps recirculate early 2000s classics like “Yeah!,” “Climax,” “Confessions” parts I and II, “You Make Me Wanna” and “U Remind Me.”

Now, as brands look to capture attention during advertising’s biggest night of the year, several have included Usher in marketing campaigns, seizing on the buzz of his highly anticipated performance and his new album, Coming Home, which is expected to be released on Feb. 9.

Skims, Uber Eats and BMW have all included Usher in recent campaigns tied to the Super Bowl. And since not all brands have released their Super Bowl ads yet, there may be more to follow.

Campaign US has gathered all the campaigns “Ursher, baby” has made an appearance in so far, below:

Skims

Kim Kardashian doesn’t miss a beat. While the beauty and fashion mogul’s shapewear and clothing line has not announced any plans to advertise during the Super Bowl, Skims announced its new brand ambassador to be none other than Usher, in a campaign launched just in time for the Big Game.

On Tuesday, Skims posted a provocative clip of Usher donning the line’s new men's underwear, dropping on Monday, Feb. 12, the day after the game. In another post, the brand revealed that as part of the launch, Usher would release a bonus track titled “Naked” from his upcoming album exclusively on skims.com on Feb. 9. The drip campaign revealed two new products for the line: men’s t-shirts and boxer briefs.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats unveiled its Super Bowl spot on Tuesday, created by Special Group and featuring a cameo appearance from Usher at the end of the commercial.

The brand’s star-studded spot walks viewers through moments in which celebrities remember what Uber Eats delivers by forgetting other details. Jennifer Aniston forgets working with David Schwimmer for 10 years on Friends, Victoria and David Beckham forget the Spice Girls’ name and Jelly Roll forgets he has tattoos on his face.

The spot concludes when Usher, having just performed the Halftime Show, forgets what he did backstage, claiming that he “hopes [he] can play the Halftime Show someday” as he eats food delivered by Uber Eats.

BMW

​​

BMW’s Super Bowl spot, centered around the new generation of 5 Series vehicles, follows Hollywood star Christopher Walken as he encounters people that try to imitate his iconic voice. Walken grows frustrated by interactions with his hotel valet, tailor, makeup artist and even drive-thru barista as each tries to mimic his voice.

The spot culminates in a chance encounter with Usher at a restaurant. Walken asks him “Don’t you got somewhere to be?” to which Usher, in full performance attire responds, “Yeah!”

The commercial, created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, ends with the phrase “There is only one ultimate driving machine. The rest are just imitations.”