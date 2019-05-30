'It's a Tide Ad' scoops up the 2019 Grand Effie

Procter & Gamble’s Tide took the Super Bowl by storm in 2018 with the brand’s "It’s a Tide Ad" spot, and now it’s won the Grand Effie Trophy at this year’s U.S. Effie Awards U.S.

The top award was presented to P&G, agency partner Saatchi & Saatchi New York, as well as contributors Hearts & Science, Taylor Strategy, MKTG and MMC.

"‘It’s a Tide Ad’ had insight, magic, effervescence, surprise, extraordinary execution and great numbers. When all of these things come together in a seemingly effortless way, it’s a winner," said Grand Effie Juror, David Lubars, chairman and CCO of BBDO, in a statement.

This year, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Effie’s also named "5 for 50" winners, which are brands (and their agencies) that have stayed the most relevant and have shown the most effectiveness over the last five decades. The entrants also had to have won more than one Effie Award over more than one year.

The "5 for 50" Effie Award recipients are:

Apple & Media Arts Lab: " From the brink of bankruptcy to one of the world’s most beloved brands" with OMD USA

" with OMD USA Unilever & Ogilvy: "Dove - Campaign for Real Beauty" with Edelman USA

with Edelman USA IBM & Ogilvy: "IBM. A leading brand. A lasting brand."

Mastercard & McCann Worldgroup: "22 Years of Priceless"

Nike & Wieden+Kennedy: "NIKE JUST DO IT"

A number of other brands and agencies were strong contenders for the top prize, including: