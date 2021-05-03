It’s NewFronts week. What do advertisers want to hear about?

The International Advertising Bureau’s (IAB) NewFronts presentations kicked off virtually on Monday with a lineup of digital platforms, CTV providers, podcast networks and other digital media owners looking to pitch their wares to media buyers.

The NewFronts, which take place virtually between May 3 and May 6, is the digital media industry’s take on the annual TV upfronts, during which media owners show off new programming, ad products, audience data and proprietary tools to help marketers reach their audiences.

Amazon is presenting for the first time this year and is expected to discuss IMDbTV, its ad-supported offering within Prime Video, marking its entry into the media world in a big way.

The podcast industry, which is hosting its own dedicated Upfront event next week, is also expected to be an area of interest for advertisers, as investments ramp up in the medium.

As advertisers make their popcorn and tune into a week of virtual presentations, Campaign US wants to know:

What are you most excited to hear about during the NewFronts?