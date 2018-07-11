It's a guitar, it's a turtle, it's a... Cheetos snack

by Lindsay Stein Added 26 hours ago

The Frito-Lay brand will let eight lucky fans win what they see in their Cheetos bag.

Remember gazing up at the sky as a child and watching the clouds turn into animals and all sorts of crazy shapes? Well, Cheetos wants you to do that with their snack pieces.

The new "What Do You See in Your Cheetos" campaign takes places two years after its successful Cheetos Museum initiative, which honored the best Cheetos "art pieces" submitted by consumers. This time, the Frito-Lay brand is asking fans to reveal exactly what they see in their snack bags.

The shapes can be anything from a lobster to a jet-ski, and eight people who submit their answers will receive a prize inspired by their findings. For example, if you see an electric guitar, you have the chance of winning your own guitar as well as concert tickets. A total of $100,000 in prizes will be awarded to the eight winners. Participants just have to upload a photo and caption of their imaginative Cheeto piece on CheetosWinWhatYouSee.com for a chance to win.

In addition to the concert, Cheetos – in partnership with Goodby Silverstein & Partners – is launching a TV campaign

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us