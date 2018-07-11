It's a guitar, it's a turtle, it's a... Cheetos snack

Remember gazing up at the sky as a child and watching the clouds turn into animals and all sorts of crazy shapes? Well, Cheetos wants you to do that with their snack pieces.

The new "What Do You See in Your Cheetos" campaign takes places two years after its successful Cheetos Museum initiative, which honored the best Cheetos "art pieces" submitted by consumers. This time, the Frito-Lay brand is asking fans to reveal exactly what they see in their snack bags.

The shapes can be anything from a lobster to a jet-ski, and eight people who submit their answers will receive a prize inspired by their findings. For example, if you see an electric guitar, you have the chance of winning your own guitar as well as concert tickets. A total of $100,000 in prizes will be awarded to the eight winners. Participants just have to upload a photo and caption of their imaginative Cheeto piece on CheetosWinWhatYouSee.com for a chance to win.

In addition to the concert, Cheetos – in partnership with Goodby Silverstein & Partners – is launching a TV campaign