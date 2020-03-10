It's a fight. It's an honor. It's a privilege: AdColor's powerful 2020 manifesto

We are AdColor.

We are here for the outsiders.

We are here for the advocates.

We are here for the fighters.

We are the ones who dismantled the status quo by standing together.

We are here for the celebration of that insurgency and the evolution of our purpose.

For calling out injustice of every form and railing against it every time…

For taking care of one another when taking a stand takes its toll…

For spreading love across our cultures and being better allies to each other.

We’re not here for fragility. Spend some privilege.

We’re not here for being The Only One at the table. Lift those who are up next.

We’re not here for waiting on change. We’re here to get it done.

It will be hard. It might be lonely.

But today we’re standing together…again.

It’s a fight. It’s an honor. It’s a privilege.

We are AdColor.

WE ARE HERE FOR IT.

AdColor's new manifesto is as powerful as ever, helping to build excitement for its 2020 conference in September.

The annual event, which is headed to Atlanta for the first time in its 14-year history, will once again be a creative hotbed of discussion, introspection, and most importantly, action.

It will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, unofficially dubbed the "Hotel of Hope" for opening its doors to leaders of the Civil Rights movement in the 60s, including Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

The hotel’s history links up with this year's theme: "Here for It."

"The culture within Atlanta and the hotel’s shared purpose of fostering connections made it a perfect fit. Our 2020 theme is about showing up, being present, continuing the fight and striving for progress. As we head to Atlanta, we’re saying that we’re here for it, together, as an AdColor community," said AdColor Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren.

The event has emerged as a bright spot in an industry plagued by a lot of lip service when it comes to concerns around diversity and inclusion.

It looks like the AdColor Futures Hackathon, which has emerged as a workshop where the best and brightest of AdColor get down to business.

"Apple, our partner since the beginning, has helped to constantly evolve the Hackathon into something really admired and special," Warren said.

"We partnered with the Ad Council last year to look into ways to grow the ‘Love Has No Labels’ campaign beyond the successful, award-winning spots. The Futures created marketing verticals that could be used internally and externally, and two of our futures from the Class of 2019 were selected as Forbes 30 under 30."

And while the conference has historically had a majority of black attendees, Warren wants people of all backgrounds to feel welcome.

"We recognize that our programming and awards are very inclusive but many attendees wanted a safe place to discuss issues specific to their cultural background, gender, sexual orientation and/or religious affiliation," she said.

"We are excited that Asians for AdColor, Latinx for AdColor and many more to come have enriched our community with POVs that are often overlooked at creative industry conferences," she added.

The conference will be held from September 10th-13th, with the AdColor Awards presented on Sunday evening.

"It is an exciting time and I am very hopeful. What’s next for us is so wide open and we are getting closer to what that is because our community let’s us know. We couldn’t grow or be where we are without their constant feedback," Warren said.