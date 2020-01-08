It's crunch time for resolutions, so Harvest Snaps offers encouragement

As keto, Whole30 and vegan diets continue to intrigue people, especially at the start of a new year, vegetables are in.

Most new year’s resolutions have failed by January 12th, according to research cited by the makers of Harvest Snaps, baked vegetable snacks. To urge people to keep eating plant-based foods, the brand is running a Crunch Better! promotion where shoppers who tag a photo of themselves with some Harvest Snaps on social media can win a grocery gift card or selection of products.

AD - It's a New Year and time for a new focus on better choices for the whole family. We love @HarvestSnaps around here and they are 100% Hattie approved! We pick up our favorite flavors at @dierbergs in the produce department. I love them as a salad top… https://t.co/8GEYosTPJ6 pic.twitter.com/KvYFLNeS58 — Jen Cowan (@AndHattieMakes3) January 2, 2020

"We were trying to figure out how we could help consumers to keep it going, even if it is just a little longer, how could we reward them for sticking to their resolutions," explained Paul Laubscher, director of marketing at Calbee North America, the Fairfield, Calif. parent to Harvest Snaps.

Crunch Better! is being promoted with digital ads that are forecast to reach 44 million consumers. The campaign is targeting consumers through Google banner ads on websites and social media, along with geofencing to direct people to specific Harvest Snaps retailers.

"The really great trend from my perspective is that consumers are becoming more aware of how they snack," said Laubscher. "They are not looking at snacking as empty calories but as a micro-meal. Because (some of us) are having six-to-seven of these micro-meals a day, if you are just eating empty calories it is not a great way to fulfill needs for life."

The "better-for-you" category continues to show momentum. In December, Pepsico acquired BFY Brands, literally standing for better for you, a maker of veggie and protein snacks.

A recent Top 10 Trends report by Innova Market Research showed a 60 percent increase in vegetable-based snack launches between 2014 and 2018.

During National Salad Month in May, Calbee North America plans to launch a vegetable-based salad topper line to replace keto-unfriendly croutons.