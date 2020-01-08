It's crunch time for resolutions, so Harvest Snaps offers encouragement

by Elaine Underwood Added 4 hours ago

Better-for-you brand awards people with gift cards and free products in Crunch Better! promotion.

As keto, Whole30 and vegan diets continue to intrigue people, especially at the start of a new year, vegetables are in.

Most new year’s resolutions have failed by January 12th, according to research cited by the makers of Harvest Snaps, baked vegetable snacks. To urge people to keep eating plant-based foods, the brand is running a Crunch Better! promotion where shoppers who tag a photo of themselves with some Harvest Snaps on social media can win a grocery gift card or selection of products.

"We were trying to figure out how we could help consumers to keep it going, even if it is just a little longer, how could we reward them for sticking to their resolutions," explained Paul Laubscher, director of marketing at Calbee North America, the Fairfield, Calif. parent to Harvest Snaps. 

Crunch Better! is being promoted with digital ads that are forecast to reach 44 million consumers. The campaign is targeting consumers through Google banner ads on websites and social media, along with geofencing to direct people to specific Harvest Snaps retailers.

"The really great trend from my perspective is that consumers are becoming more aware of how they snack," said Laubscher. "They are not looking at snacking as empty calories but as a micro-meal. Because (some of us) are having six-to-seven of these micro-meals a day, if you are just eating empty calories it is not a great way to fulfill needs for life."

The "better-for-you" category continues to show momentum. In December, Pepsico acquired BFY Brands, literally standing for better for you, a maker of veggie and protein snacks.

A recent Top 10 Trends report by Innova Market Research showed a 60 percent increase in vegetable-based snack launches between 2014 and 2018.  

During National Salad Month in May, Calbee North America plans to launch a vegetable-based salad topper line to replace keto-unfriendly croutons.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS