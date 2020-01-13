It's Boston for the win in Hyundai Super Bowl spot

INNOCEAN USA is betting on Boston for the Super Bowl.

The agency created a 60-second teaser spot for Hyundai to promote a forthcoming Super Bowl spot for the automaker that centers on famous Boston personalities.

The teaser features comedian Rachel Dratch, who was born in Lexington, Mass., teaching Red Sox star David "Big Papi" Ortiz, how to speak with a Boston accent. As the spot demonstrates, his years in the city did little to change the Dominican-American’s accent.

The New England Patriots have been a mainstay of the Super Bowl, winning three out of five of the last big games. Last week, they were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs.

The year’s Super Bowl LIV will be played Feb. 2 and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The teaser shows Dratch and Ortiz seated on a coach with city row houses appearing in a window behind them. Dratch, playing a dialect coach, and Ortiz banter back and forth, but try as she may, she cannot change up Big Papi’s accent.

The Super Bowl spot itself, which will introduce the redesigned 2020 Sonata, will expand to include actors, Chris Evans, in his debut Super Bowl commercial, and John Krasinski, who narrated Google’s 2019 Super Bowl commercial.

The final ad will be unveiled during the "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020" special on CBS January 27th.

The director is Bryan Buckley, another Massachusetts native, who has overseen more than 60 Super Bowl spots.

With so much Boston and so much Super Bowl, the New England Patriots are the elephant in the room. They’d surely fit into the theme, but no response yet on whether any Patriots would be making a cameo.