It’s only August, but a ghost rug is going viral on social media

by Diana Bradley Added 7 hours ago
The viral ghost rug. (Still image from TikTok user @cosplaykatie's video.)
The rug can be found at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

Move over giant Home Depot skeleton. The other Halloween item going viral on social media is apparently a black area rug adorned with white ghosts.

Social media users are sharing videos as they hunt for (and find, if they are super lucky) the coveted rug at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, which are all owned by TJX Companies.

TikTok user @mainstreetfam posted a Q&A video answering fans’ questions after she found the rug. She explained that she discovered it at Marshalls but she heard it can be found at T.J. Maxx or HomeGoods. She also noted it is $24.99 and the brand is Loloi.

A representative from T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods was not immediately available for comment.

Here are some videos and photos of social media users celebrating after finding the spooky rug.

@mainstreetfam

Mission accomplished! I think it’s time to decorate �� #halloween #marshalls #marshallsfinds #ghost #ghostrug #socute #spookyseason #spooky

♬ Halloweentown Theme - Retrospectre
@m.ikoola

I had to get it.. #tjmaxx #halloween #ghostrug #tjmaxxfinds #SHEINcares #fypシ #decor

♬ Up Beat (Married Life) - Kenyi
@itsbritt1

#halloween #marshallshalloween #fyp #ghostrug

♬ Halloweentown Theme - Retrospectre
@odduckling

Searching Seattle for a ghost rug #tjmaxx #homegoods #marshalls #ghostrug #halloween

♬ original sound - Kristen McClurken
@traplordgreed

Marshall Finds #Fyp #foryoupage #marshalls #ghostrug #TeamofTomorrow #rue21BeYouChallenge #NBC #NightmareBeforeChristmas

♬ SUNNY DAY - Matteo Rossanese
@cosplaykatie

GUYS I found the ghost rug at TJMaxx!!!! ������ #ghostrug #haloween #halloween2020 #halloweendiy #tjmaxx

♬ Halloweentown Theme - Retrospectre

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

