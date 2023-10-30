How the Israel-Hamas war is affecting ad spend
Prominent media buyers detail how some clients are retreating from news coverage of the conflict as well as pulling back from social media due to the spread of misinformation, hate speech and violent content.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.