Isolation log: Are you scared too? Let's talk about it

Look; your man’s not going to sit here and tell you everything’s alright. Because it’s not. And I’m scared. And anxious. Are you these things too? Hold me.

There’s so much important information about the future we just can’t tell you right now, like whether you’ll have a job next week -- or if that position will even exist in a post-COVID-19 world. We can’t tell you how many clients your agency is likely to lose. We can’t tell marketers how many consumers they’re likely to lose. We can’t put a ballpark figure on the number of companies that’ll cease trading. We can’t tell you the recovery will be months long when it could be years. We can’t guarantee that we’ll be here to tell you all the things we can’t tell you if this persists.

And I’m not going to give you some "we’re all in this together" shit. Because we’re not, really. Everybody’s situation is different. Maybe you’re out of a job. Maybe you’re not, but pay cuts have suddenly made rent a crippling feat. Maybe you weren’t one of the lucky ones with an apartment in the first place. Maybe you’re sitting in a penthouse suite valiantly declaring to waive your entire salary for a few months (meanwhile listing other ways to line your pockets). You get my point.

But there are some things we can tell you for sure.

The cost-cutting measures put in place by most ad agencies in recent days seem extreme because they do not want to do it again. There’s definitely more value in being overly cautious, rather than chipping away at the workforce every other week. So, in short, it shouldn’t get worse unless this thing holds strong much past mid-June, say C-suite.

On that note, we can also tell you that not one leader has a golden bullet COVID-19 forecast the rest of us aren’t seeing. They know as much as we do, and they do not know how long this will last. Some agencies are planning for the coming weeks, other months and -- the most judicious -- years.

Speaking of leaders, this crisis has taught us everything about the best and the worst. It has drawn a line in the sand between those who are decisive, swift and transparent and those who are sluggish, opaque and should not be at the helm of a ship carrying hundreds of lives.

My advice? When all of this is over, don’t work for any CEO who has hidden behind a spokesperson throughout the pandemic. This isn’t some account loss you can throw a pithy company statement at -- it’s too big. Leaders must talk about what they’re seeing on a daily basis and be crystal-fucking-clear in their delivery. Robust. Blunt but empathetic. Optimist, because this will end. Human, basically.

Here’s another thing we can be sure of: Creativity has never been needed more. Yes, it’s obvious and it’s a tired headline. But it’s true. Marketers are cranking out work like it’s going out of fashion. Quite literally, though -- the global situation is evolving so rapidly that campaigns risk feeling redundant if the timeline from idea to publish is longer than five days.

To that end, we know that the agency/client relationship is stronger than ever. It has to be. As AT&T’s Chief Brand Officer, Fiona Carter, recently told us about her partnership with BBDO: "We’ve never been more effective or felt more camaraderie with our agency -- they have been with us every step of the way. The intensity of the workload has not let up, and they’ve never been more creative, more inventive and more capable than they are right now."

Whether or not this type of new-found marketer respect translates into better treatment on the agency side, like shortened payment terms, is a question for the post-COVID-19 world.

What else can we tell you for sure? Well, it would be a gross exaggeration to say that this pandemic is breeding better advertising. Advertising has always been either gasp-worthy brilliant, meh or offensively bad. But what we can be sure of is that this is making brands braver, because there is no time not to be. And agencies’ role in lighting a fire under their asses to take chances has never been more clear and needed.

There will always be brands. There will always be agencies to power their creativity. Those two things will not change, and we are certain of that.

As McCann’s North America President Devika Bulchandani poignantly said: "I continue to believe we will emerge from this crisis and the world will need what we do more than ever... at this point we just don't know when that will be."

Until then, hold me. And I’ll hold you. Virtually, that is.