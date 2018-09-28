Isobar leverages new Google ad tool for national Buick campaign

In a first for U.S. automotive brands, Isobar employed Google’s advertising beta tool, Director Mix, to create personalized pre-roll ads at scale for Buick’s latest national campaign.

The initiative includes more than 30 pre-roll spots that came out of Buick’s creative and live on YouTube. Ultimately, the goal with the 15-second spots is to reach specific shoppers with targeted, contextual videos and turn that consumer attention into action.

Isobar, which handled audience strategy, content mapping and creative conceptualization, collaborated with sibling Dentsu Aegis Network agency Carat on the project. The Director Mix tool is currently being tested on Buick’s Regal Family nameplates.

"At Buick, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to engage our customers, which is why an opportunity to be the first ever automaker to leverage Director Mix for this brand initiative was so enticing to us," said Sam Russell, marketing director at Buick, in a statement. "We’re excited to compare the results of this new media format to see where the future of this technology leads us and we look forward to continuing to innovate with Isobar."