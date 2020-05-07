IRC's COVID-19 drive created in days via Zoom, Slack and an iPhone recorded voice-over

We need to stay home right now. But home isn’t a choice for many.

An estimated one billion refugees are at risk of contracting COVID-19, with as many as 3.2 million dying if action isn’t taken, according to the International Rescue Committee.

The humanitarian non-profit has teamed up with Big Spaceship to bring awareness to the issue with a 30-second donated PSA by Comcast.

Michael Lebowitz, founder and CEO at Big Spaceship, said: "We had less than a week to deliver the spot. So we did a very quick 24-hour scripting sprint, and one theme quickly emerged: the idea of home.

"As we socially distance from the comfort and safety of our homes, refugees are without that basic protection. We thought that the simplicity and relatability of that stark contrast would be a great place to start our narrative.

"Because we are all developing a new relationship with 'home,' and the idea of not having one during this unthinkable time is enough to help people connect to their humanity, and the realities of the world's most vulnerable communities."

The entire piece was crafted remotely via Zoom and Slack in less than seven days.

For the upfront footage, the shop put out a call to friends and family for anything they may have captured in their own empty neighborhoods. This was paired with the IRC’s extensive catalog of field coverage.

A voiceover session was made with NBC star Sarah Wayne Callies, who recorded from her iPhone. Carousel cut the spot, also working remotely. A U.K. version was then made with the same process.

This PSA is the first piece of work as part of a wider COVID-19 campaign which will be unfolding over the next few months.