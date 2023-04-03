IProspect US hires first head of innovation
In a new role for the agency in the U.S., Whitney Fishman will focus on developing innovation plans for clients related to how technology drives consumer behavior.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.