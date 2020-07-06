IPG's The Axis Agency becomes independent, minority-owned business

The Axis Agency, a multicultural marketing agency that was founded in 2005 as part of Weber Shandwick’s specialist brands, has bought itself from Interpublic Group.

CEO Armando Azarloza and COO Carmen Lawrence have established The Axis Agency as an independent, minority-owned business, opening the shop up to many new growth opportunities. The agency is headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Miami. IPG is retaining a minority stake.

"Today is a proud day for Axis. In the highly competitive world of marketing, Axis stands out for its focus on strategy, creativity and diversity, which has helped brands reach their full potential in the U.S. multicultural markets," said Armando Azarloza, CEO of The Axis Agency.

He added: "Axis’ achievements are a testament to our ability to deliver unique cultural insights and purpose-driven campaigns for our clients. Today, our priority is to continue to drive that path forward and strengthen our position along with our clients by continuing to fuel advocacy for diverse markets."

Weber Shandwick President and CEO Gail Heimann said that Axis has helped its agency’s clients engage diverse communities for 15 years. Even though Axis is moving on, Weber will continue to work with the agency and focus on diversity, inclusion and all cultural perspectives.

"It is critical that every campaign and client initiative address the changing needs and dimensions of the total market," she said. "That will remain a top priority for Weber Shandwick."