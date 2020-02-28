IPG's Acxiom appoints Chad Engelgau as global CEO

Interpublic Group has elevated Chad Engelgau to global CEO of Acxiom, the data-based marketing firm acquired by the holding company for $2.3 billion in late 2018.

Engelgau, most recently the global chief data strategist of IPG’s data intelligence unit – Kinesso, succeeds Dennis Self, who is leaving for another opportunity. Self will stay on to help advise Engelgau through the CEO transition.

"The role of technology and data science is expanding and Acxiom’s offerings are central to how we help clients manage data in ways that make marketing more valuable for consumers and brands," said Philippe Krakowsky, COO of IPG, in a statement.

The reporting structure for Acxiom will remain the same, with the firm dialing up to Arun Kumar, chief data and technology officer of IPG.

Before his role at Kinesso, Engelgau spent 13 years holding various senior posts at Acxiom. Prior to that, he worked at Dell for nine years, going from product engineering manager to corporate strategist.

"By combining data science with all aspects of media and advertising, we have an opportunity to meaningfully improve how people experience marketing. Acxiom and IPG sit at the center of this transformative moment, with the tools and expertise to help clients maximize customer value," said Engelgau in a statement.

He added: "As a strategist and engineering geek, I love opportunities for data and tech-enabled change, and am thrilled at the opportunity to lead this great company, which I have loved for the thirteen plus years of working here."