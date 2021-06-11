IPG launches fellowship program for Detroit college grads

Interpublic Group has launched a fellowship program to create opportunities for college graduates in Detroit.

The Motor City Marketing and Communications Fellowship Program is associated exclusively with IPG’s firms with offices in Detroit that support General Motors, including Weber Shandwick, MRM, McCann, Jack Morton Worldwide and Commonwealth//McCann.

Ultimately, GM and the IPG shops want to build inclusive agency teams that reflect the diversity of the automaker’s customer base, according to Hina Baloch, GM director of diversity equity and inclusion, sustainability, data analytics and STEM education communications.

“At GM, we recognize the power of diversity, equity and inclusion and the role multiple perspectives play in sparking ingenuity and creativity,” Baloch said. “By bringing together diverse teams, including those of long-time partners like IPG, we can help solve today’s toughest global transportation challenges and work toward a world of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

Unlike an internship, the two-year fellowship provides applicants from Wayne State University and the College for Creative Studies with experience across the disciplines of communications, marketing, creative, experiential and relationship marketing.

Over the course of two years, participants will work at four agencies and rotate through each firm every six months. They will be partnered with an agency mentor and participate in client meetings and programs.

The fellowship is meant to foster pathways for emerging talent to find a career in marketing and communications through collaborative learning.

“We’re very proud to join forces with our sister IPG agencies and GM, one of the most innovative brands of our time, to help students find their place in, and bring their diverse viewpoints to, our business,” said Weber Shandwick CEO Gail Heimann. “The longstanding partnership between GM and IPG’s agencies is rich with imaginative and ground-breaking work, led by some of the industry’s most creative minds."

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.