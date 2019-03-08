Introducing the world's first smart tampon dispenser

Huge has unveiled the world’s first smart tampon dispenser -- Hooha.

The product, which was launched at SXSW on International Women’s Day in partnership with The Female Quotient, is a direct answer to meant to the world’s antiquated dispensers and a challenge to a male-dominated tech industry to innovate for all.

Stephanie Loffredo, senior social marketing manager at Huge, said: "In an industry largely dominated by men, it's no surprise that innovation tends to stop at the women's room door.

"There’s a lack of awareness about women’s issues because there’s a lack of women with decision-making power in tech. The gender gap stifles innovation and the archaic, coin-operated tampon dispenser is proof of that."

Hooha provides tampons by use of a simple text message. In addition to eradicating the coin slots, Hooha also features a window, which is notably absent from the design of its predecessors and shows users the machines’ stock level.

Hooha can fit up to 60 tampons at a time, which is three times more than the industry average.