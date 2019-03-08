Introducing the world's first smart tampon dispenser

by Oliver McAteer Added 1 hour ago

Ad agency Huge unveiled the product at SXSW 2019 with The Female Quotient.

Huge has unveiled the world’s first smart tampon dispenser -- Hooha.

The product, which was launched at SXSW on International Women’s Day in partnership with The Female Quotient, is a direct answer to meant to the world’s antiquated dispensers and a challenge to a male-dominated tech industry to innovate for all.

Stephanie Loffredo, senior social marketing manager at Huge, said: "In an industry largely dominated by men, it's no surprise that innovation tends to stop at the women's room door.

"There’s a lack of awareness about women’s issues because there’s a lack of women with decision-making power in tech. The gender gap stifles innovation and the archaic, coin-operated tampon dispenser is proof of that."

Hooha provides tampons by use of a simple text message. In addition to eradicating the coin slots, Hooha also features a window, which is notably absent from the design of its predecessors and shows users the machines’ stock level.

Hooha can fit up to 60 tampons at a time, which is three times more than the industry average.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS