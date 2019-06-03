Introducing the world's first female manikin for CPR training

Women suffering from a cardiac arrest in public are 27 percent less likely to receive CPR, according to a study by Audrey L. Blewer, Ph.D., MPH.

Why?

Well, boobs.

Introducing the WoManikin -- an attachment for current CPR manikins created by ad agency JOAN in partnership with the United State of Women reinvents how we train to save lives.

Dr. Blewer, epidemiologist and resuscitation scientist at the Duke University School of Medicine Department of Family Medicine and Community Health."Since survival from cardiac arrest depends on the prompt delivery of CPR by a bystander, we need to think of ways to make CPR training more accessible to everyone and for everyone.

"We also need to consider ways to raise awareness around sudden cardiac arrest, address these known gender disparities, and empower more people to perform CPR if needed."

JOAN conceptualized, designed, and executed the production of the WoManikin with the goal of having this groundbreaking product distributed at standard CPR training courses across the country. In addition, the design will be open-sourced on its website, and free to download by organizations and individuals.

"At the core of JOAN’s ethos is a deep-rooted commitment to gender equality," said JOAN Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Jaime Robinson. "When we read about Dr. Blewer’s study and this long-standing problem in the world of CPR, we saw a relatively simple way to help change things.

"CPR manikins are designed to look like human bodies, but they actually represent less than half of our society. The absence of women’s bodies in CPR training results in hesitation from bystanders, which in turn results in women being more likely to die in cardiac arrest. Our hope is that the WoManikin will bridge this gap in education and, ultimately, save many lives."

The campaign, which kicks off for National CPR Awareness Week in June, will include a social media challenge through Instagram stories where women share short videos explaining why women often don’t receive CPR.

Jordan Brooks, managing director and COO of United State of Women, said: "We believe the WoManikin is a crucial step towards training all healthcare professionals to perform life-saving care on all people, and to ensure that we move closer to healthcare equity in this country."