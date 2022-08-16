Introducing LinkedIn Collective — A new community for B2B marketers

B2B marketers might seem like lefties in a righties’ world. After all, our buying decisions are innately complex: relationship heavy, group based and realized over a long sales cycle. Those of us in B2B know that the world we work in was built for B2C, but not anymore.

There’s a shift under foot — across the globe, the economy and even our own industry. Because B2B is having its day in the sun — we saw it firsthand at Cannes when we celebrated the first-ever Creative B2B Lions. And with 82% of B2B marketers globally believing creative confidence is growing,* this is only just the beginning.

And it’s about time we had a place of our own, isn’t it? We launched LinkedIn Collective, a new community for B2B marketers, to cultivate conversations about our place in the new world of work. The industry might be ripe for a creative revolution, but what won’t change is that B2B marketers need tools built for their unique needs. LinkedIn is here to help them navigate our dynamic industry — by offering unique platform intelligence along with the space to cultivate their communities and spark thoughtful conversations. Recently, Microsoft shared that LinkedIn Marketing Solutions surpassed $5 billion dollars in annual revenue, highlighting the value we’ve been able to provide marketers as they create memorable brands.

As B2B continues to grow, we’ll look to LinkedIn Collective, a community of insightful, knowledgeable and provocative thinkers in B2B, for discussion and debate that will move our industry forward.

Amplifying the voices of B2B marketers and rallying behind their thought leadership is the driving force behind the Collective.

Our unique platform insights provide us with a deep and unrivaled understanding of the B2B world — but we can’t change the perception of the space alone. That’s why we’re playing host and creating a community of thinkers to bring together the expertise of top B2B marketers from across the industry.

It will be a gathering of the best thought leadership on how B2B marketing should be done. We want to create a destination that propels that discourse forward and defines exactly why B2B marketing is different, how to do it well and how to move it into the future.

Our new content brand is platform-first. That is, it will live, breathe and grow on LinkedIn. Some see LinkedIn purely as a distribution or promotional channel but we’re here to challenge this assumption. Our platform is more than that — it’s a thriving community of 850 million members that turn to us to help build their brands, foster connections and grow their communities.

LinkedIn is the natural home for the LinkedIn Collective and we’re working closely with our product team to create a unique content marketing experience for you. Content creation, conversations, connections — it will all happen on-platform and we’re excited for you to join in.

Methodology

*LinkedIn commissioned YouGov to survey 1,600 senior B2B marketing decision makers in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, UAE, KSA, Brazil, Australia, India and Singapore from April 28 to May 25, 2022. The research was conducted online.