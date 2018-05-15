Introducing Huge's new wave of global leaders after recent CEO appointment

Huge has announced its next generation of global leadership in the wake of co-founder Aaron Shapiro’s departure earlier this year.

He stepped aside in March and appointed Michael Koziol as CEO. Now, key executive roles have been chosen as the experience agency aims to strengthen its business strategy, creative, data, technology and user-centric design capabilities in a bid to define a model that honors its heritage and distinguishes the organization for a new era.

"For nearly 20 years, Huge has been defining and evangelizing the power of user-centric design," said Koziol. "We’ve been helping the world’s most ambitious companies realize the potential of organizing around their users, and we are now seeing these same ideals transform industries, disrupt categories, and irrevocably alter the business and communications landscape.

"We are now entering a new era where our clients’ business models continue to be disrupted, and they need our way of thinking more now than ever. Each of the individuals being promoted have been critical to our success, and I consider them all to be great partners, strong leaders, and instrumental players in defining this next chapter for Huge."

So who’s doing what?

Alexandra Lutz, chief strategy officer

Building on her tenure and experience leading and growing the business strategy capability at Huge, Alex Lutz will accelerate the company’s experience-driven transformation agenda as chief strategy officer.

Derek Fridman, chief design officer

Fridman will be charged with elevating the standard of experience design, product design, and digital and physical experience design.

Jason Musante, chief creative officer

Over the last two years, Jason Musante has grown the agency’s approach to integrated marketing, hired key global talent, and has overseen many firsts for Huge, including the agency’s first Super Bowl ad. He now assumes the role of chief creative officer, where he will be responsible for leading Huge’s global approach to integrated, narrative-driven storytelling.

Michael Horn, chief data officer

Horn will partner with all of the agency’s offices and disciplines to further its integrated data offering across strategy, design, media, and technology.

Gela Fridman, president, technology

Her focus will fall on redefining the next generation of services as an integrated solution with experience, data, and business strategy to create intelligent experiences for its clients.

Thomas Prommer, president, platform strategy

Prommer has been tasked with leveraging his deep technology and enterprise consulting experience to partner with large-scale, complex technology organizations to support their efforts to optimize and innovate.

Holly Mason, president, Brooklyn

Mason will lead and manage the Brooklyn office of Huge, taking responsibility for the growth, management, and operations of the agency’s founding and flagship office.

Raj Singhal will continue to serve in his dual role of global chief financial officer and chief operating officer.