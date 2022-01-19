Introducing the Campaign US Super Bowl bracket

The Super Bowl is the most exciting day of the year — for advertisers. (Did you think we were going to say football fans? Wrong website.)

The high stakes creative showcase, set to the backdrop of the NFL Championship, makes a great setting for some fun and healthy competition. So this year, we’re leaning into the competitive spirit with the launch of the first annual Campaign US Super Bowl Bracket.

Here’s how it works. Every day on our Instagram handle (@Campaign_US), starting in February, we’ll post Instagram polls that pair up Super Bowl ads from two different brands. You’ll vote for your favorite, and the winner will move onto the next round.

We’ll announce the winner the morning after the Super Bowl (Feb. 14) on our social media handles as well as on our website with a dedicated story.

If you’re familiar with our Ad of the Week contest, you’ll already know we love to engage our audience in evaluating the industry’s best work.

So get your helmets and knee pads on — it’s time to play ball!