Introducing Campaign Chemistry: A new podcast from Campaign US

When brands, agencies and media owners get into a room together, there’s an undeniable chemistry that makes creativity tick.

On Campaign Chemistry, a new podcast from Campaign US, we pick the brains of creative alchemists, business wizards and marketing geniuses behind the world’s greatest brands.

In our first episode, Pinterest CMO Andréa Mallard chats with Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot about how Pinterest’s value prop has changed during the pandemic; how the platform is living up to its promises of inspiration and inclusivity; and how Pinterest is positioning itself as an ad platform.

We also touch on Pinterest Presents, the platform’s first advertiser summit taking place on Wednesday, March 3.

Tune in above, or wherever you listen to podcasts.