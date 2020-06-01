Introducing the 4A's Customer Experience Council in partnership with VMLY&R

The 4A’s and VMLY&R have teamed up to launch a council focused on all aspects of customer experience – from enhancing the discipline to providing guidance for agencies and brands and more.

"We really want to help agencies and clients shift from knowing that customer experience is important to reliably delivering great experiences for customers," said Jason Gaikowski, executive director, customer experience, and global lead of human-centered design at VMLY&R.

While research shows that nearly 90 percent of companies believe they provide outstanding customer experience (CX), less than 20 percent of customers believe that to be the case, said Gaikowski.

"Closing that gap is essential for brands," he added.

Some of the 4A’s CX Council’s missions include: publishing case studies and guides around customer experience that can help build brands and grow business; creating a system of principles and best practices for success; and aiding in talent acquisition and career development.

"At the 4A’s, we have seen experience design and a focus on CX exponentially growing inside businesses combined with an increasing opportunity to create a stronger bridge between both marketing and design," said Chick Foxgrover, EVP–creative technology ad innovation at the 4A’s.

Foxgrover added: "With the current crisis, digital transformation is accelerating and new behaviors emerging at a faster pace than we have ever seen. We knew this was the right time to launch the CX Council as we were able to bring a team of experts together to become a part of our community and help build what we need to do as an industry to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

In a few weeks, the 4A’s CX Council plans on launching a monthly webinar series titled, "The CX Effect," followed by pieces of thought leadership pieces. The council will also host a day of virtual panels and workshops around CX for National Customer Experience Day in October.

Here are the members of the 4A’s CX Council.