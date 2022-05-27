Interpublic, Omnicom CEOs condemn Texas elementary school mass shooting

by Diana Bradley Added 13 hours ago
Mourners stand in front of memorial crosses at Robb Elementary School after the mass shooting that left 21 dead.
Twenty-one people died in Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Omnicom CEO John Wren also said the holding company supports ‘common sense gun legislation.’

NEW YORK: Agency holding company CEOs are speaking out against gun violence after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, this week that left 19 children and two teachers dead

In a note to staff, Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren reflected on the tragedy, as well as the shooting that happened this month in Buffalo, New York, in which 10 people died. 

“Omnicom condemns these acts of violence and supports common sense gun legislation,” Wren wrote. “I urge you to consider your role in driving change needed to stop gun violence. We each have a responsibility to act through our words, actions and votes in the manner we see fit to prevent these acts.” 

He reminded employees that Omnicom’s companies offer mental health benefits if they are needed. 

The PR agencies within Omnicom Public Relations Group include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Marina Maher Communications and Porter Novelli.

Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky also wrote a memo to employees and posted it on LinkedIn. He called the Texas shooting a “reminder of the toxic effects of gun violence, seemingly compounded by the mental health crisis that so many societies are facing in the wake of the pandemic.” 

IPG, he added, is making a donation to a local organization to help the affected families in Uvalde, Texas. Krakowsky also reflected on the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and the actions IPG is taking to address racial injustice. 

IPG’s PR firms include Weber Shandwick, Golin, DeVries Global, Current Global, Rogers & Cowan/PMK and ReviveHealth. 

This month’s shootings have renewed scrutiny on gun rights groups such as the National Rifle Association, gun manufacturers and politicians who receive campaign funds from such organizations.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

