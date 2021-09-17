The internet reacts to Health Canada’s rebranding of COVID-19 vaccine names

Twitter users are not thrilled with the new brand names given to several of the COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, Health Canada announced the official name changes for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines in the country in a series of tweets.

The public health government institution revealed that moving forward, Pfizer’s vaccine will be called Comirnaty, Moderna’s as Spikevax and AstraZeneca’s as Vaxzevria. The announcement follows Canada’s decision to grant full approval for children under the age of 12 to receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The new names garnered mixed reactions on Twitter, where people poked fun at the names and criticized them for being challenging to remember.

Late-series Pokemon sounding names https://t.co/hqhmPNsvdL — merritt k (@merrittk) September 17, 2021

SpikeVax is the only remotely pronounceable name I see here https://t.co/B4dcqCnhYA — Chris DeGroot �� (@ct_degroot) September 16, 2021

Moderna need to sack their marketing team. SPIKEVAX?! Oh brother... And we know the J&J guys are even worse - so get ready for HurtyJab™️ @THErealDVORAK @adamcurry https://t.co/xqs2SEctD9 — Working-Class Libertarian (@skintbutfree) September 17, 2021

I'm excited for the newest installment in the Tales series, Tales of Vaxzevria https://t.co/lne04JhFft — A'merrle Tyatu (@AfflatusMiqo) September 16, 2021

Why. This is just gonna confuse people! https://t.co/8LeymrDyFr — sa sa le le! (@lenaIuthorr) September 16, 2021

cause the solution to vaccine hesitation is to make things more complicated https://t.co/jXfm3YmfLa — Jeremy Leroux (@jeremybleroux) September 16, 2021

Are these the new Harry Potter houses? https://t.co/HceVpbqAei — Bishop Sycamore Strength & Conditioning Coach (@DTrue310) September 16, 2021

A marketing team actually got together and said Comirnaty sounds like a good name for anything. https://t.co/LSj6GC1auw — Kid Yuki - Anime Dilettante (@KidYuki1) September 16, 2021

A Sherlock Holmes villain, an 80's children's cartoon hero, and a Drow Matriarch. https://t.co/rCkRcf3ud6 — Katherine Cross (@Quinnae_Moon) September 16, 2021

Health Canada wants you to choose your starter!���� Comirnaty��, SpikeVax��, or Vaxzevria��? https://t.co/cCekV6YRmk pic.twitter.com/EDuAKT2tWp — Dr. Jennifer Kwan (@jkwan_md) September 16, 2021

how I feel with SpikeVax raging through my veins https://t.co/1rV0Wrm0UL pic.twitter.com/R3DUppM4Z6 — Clare Bonnyman (@namynnob) September 16, 2021

Why????? We just got used to the manufacturers' names. Is this an attempt to confuse us? Why????? — Archie Pelagos (@archie_pelagos) September 16, 2021

Other rejected suggestions:



Jack, Janet, & Chrissy

Alvin, Simon, Theodore

Larry, Darryl, & Darryl

Earth, Wind, & Fire

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

High 5zer, Funky Cold Moderna, & Astroganoff — Curious Kat (@CuriousCDNKat) September 16, 2021

In subsequent tweets, Health Canada assured the only changes made to the vaccines were the names and that the vaccines remained safe and effective.

The Pfizer vaccine began to be marketed as Comirnaty in the U.S. after it received full FDA approval in August. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson still remain under emergency authorization in the States.