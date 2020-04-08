Internet fights it out to crown top American restaurant staple

Pick three only: Red Lobster; Olive Garden; Cracker Barrel; Applebee's; Chili's; The Cheesecake Factory; P.F. Chang's; T.G.I. Friday's or; Buffalo Wild Wings.

These companies are so deeply embedded in America that their very founders sailed over on the Mayflower and chiseled these names right into Plymouth Rock. 

Red Lobster. Olive Garden. Cracker Barrel. Applebee’s. Chili’s. The Cheesecake Factory. P.F. Chang’s. T.G.I. Friday’s. Buffalo Wild Wings.

Nine of the finest Americana establishments known to man. But you can only pick three. Which three do you choose? 

Twitter’s response was mixed. But there was one name that kept cropping up.

Yeah. Cracker Barrel. People were showing some real love for the chain. A surprising amount. A weird amount.

So much love, in fact, that Cracker Barrel started trending. 

Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang’s got nothing on the big CB. 

People in isolation are yearning for the Barrel days. And we don't blame them. 

Remember those damn fine biscuits?

So there you have it. The internet has spoken. And Cracker Barrel is enjoying some organic media that’s not about COVID-19. Everybody wins.

Except Applebee’s. There wasn’t enough love for Applebee’s. It should be ranking number one out of these restaurants, in my opinion.

