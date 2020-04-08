Internet fights it out to crown top American restaurant staple

These companies are so deeply embedded in America that their very founders sailed over on the Mayflower and chiseled these names right into Plymouth Rock.

Red Lobster. Olive Garden. Cracker Barrel. Applebee’s. Chili’s. The Cheesecake Factory. P.F. Chang’s. T.G.I. Friday’s. Buffalo Wild Wings.

Nine of the finest Americana establishments known to man. But you can only pick three. Which three do you choose?

you can only pick three pic.twitter.com/5rmUBjMhR2 — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) April 7, 2020

Twitter’s response was mixed. But there was one name that kept cropping up.

Applebee’s

Cracker Barrel

BWW https://t.co/jSNAAkQxUP — Cody Therrien ???? (@CrowntheLionx12) April 7, 2020

Yeah. Cracker Barrel. People were showing some real love for the chain. A surprising amount. A weird amount.

So much love, in fact, that Cracker Barrel started trending.

1, 2, and 3. Cracker Barrel was our last meal before everything shut down. — Rocket City Mindy (@sparkyandtaz) April 7, 2020

Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang’s got nothing on the big CB.

Cracker Barrel is my first three choices. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. — Marcus (@epman62) April 8, 2020

People in isolation are yearning for the Barrel days. And we don't blame them.

I miss cracker barrel — ‘01 (@camturn4) April 7, 2020

Remember those damn fine biscuits?

i just want some biscuits and apple butter from cracker barrel right now pls that’s all i want — maddy (@RADlUM) April 7, 2020

So there you have it. The internet has spoken. And Cracker Barrel is enjoying some organic media that’s not about COVID-19. Everybody wins.

Except Applebee’s. There wasn’t enough love for Applebee’s. It should be ranking number one out of these restaurants, in my opinion.