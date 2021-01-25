International WELL Building Institute taps Michael B. Jordan in influencer-led COVID-19 PSA

COVID-19 has transformed the way people shop, socialize and work — but eventually, we all want to get on with our lives indoors safely.

To do that, the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), a subsidiary of real estate and technology company Delos, developed a third-party verified health safety rating system for public buildings called the WELL Health-Safety Rating. The rating was developed in response to market demand and informed by IWBI’s Task Force on COVID-19.

To receive the seal, buildings must meet a minimum of 15 out of 21 standards across five areas: cleaning and sanitization procedures, emergency preparedness programs, health service resources, air and water quality management and stakeholder engagement and communication.

To promote the effort, IWBI released its first national ad campaign on Monday featuring a star-studded lineup of celebrity influencers, including Michael B. Jordan, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Robert DeNiro, Venus Williams, Wolfgang Puck, Deepak Chopra and 17th surgeon general Richard Carmona.

Spike Lee directed the PSA, which features influencers encouraging people to look for the WELL Health-Safety Rating Seal on the windows or doors of public buildings such as banks, restaurants and hotels.

Delos chose the group of celebrity influencers because of their “extraordinary passion for things that they believe in on a more personal level,” said CMO Tony Antolino.

“What the pandemic has done is brought an acute awareness to this concept that what surrounds us matters — the air we breathe, the surfaces we touch and the proximity to people,” Antolino said. “So, we needed to be able to communicate this broadly to people.”

Yankee Stadium, the Empire State Building, Menarco Tower, RocketMortgage Field House, RMZ Corp, Amalie Arena, Spectrum Center, BB&T Center and AT&T Stadium are a few notable venues that have achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating Seal.

Jordan told Campaign US he wanted to be a part of the campaign to help people feel confident going indoors in a post-COVID 19 environment.

“There's so many conflicting reports [about COVID-19] during the past year, or misinformation about the disease itself,” Jordan said. “That seal that's going to be outside of these businesses is something that made me feel like ‘OK, cool, they're going above and beyond following protocols. They're taking all the precautions to make this environment safe. I'm gonna go ahead and go into this spot.’”

Delos CMO Tony Antolino said he wanted to create a public awareness campaign that aims to resonate with a broad audience to build trust and confidence in the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Antolino said.

A recent Morning Consult survey reported that 31% of 2,200 people polled consumers would feel comfortable going out to eat in the next six months. Thirty percent 30% would consider going to a shopping mall, 38% to the gym and 41% to the movies. The seal could make them feel even safer going indoors.

Jordan said that filming was “COVID friendly” with the talent shooting separately in accordance with safety guidelines. The “Black Panther” star also praised Lee’s legendary directing skills. “He's a unicorn, so you just go along with the process and let the experts do their thing,” he said.

For Jordan, choosing which brands to partner with is all about his personal values.

“I think, honestly, it just has to align morally with what I stand for,” he said. “I've never been a talent that chases money. It has to align with what my mission is.”

The campaign, which will run with paid placements on digital and social, will also air across major networks including ABC, Bravo, MTV, TBS, FX, Paramount, CNBC, CNN and MSNBC throughout early spring.

“If we can do our part for humanity through this program, and through this consumer awareness campaign, then that's an extraordinary outcome,” Antolino said.