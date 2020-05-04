If this intense Mother's Day campaign doesn't make you send flowers, nothing will

In case you need another reason to call your mom, here are some pretty intense reminders of the pain she went through giving birth to you unappreciative ass.

Maverick (and somewhat mystery) New York-based creative partners Hugo and Dean have launched a graphically poetic Mother’s Day campaign to support local flower shop Joy's Flower Pot.

The duo explained: "With times being so tough, we wanted to help Joy drum up some business. We had the idea of juxtaposing the pain of childbirth with flowers blossoming. A timely reminder of what moms go through, just to bring us into the world.

"The least we can do is send them flowers. And Joy's Flower Pot has the best. So call her NOW (917 663 6388). She's waiting."

Three films were created using free stock film from Pixabay. The campaign is supported by some stunning visual aids.

Cost to the client? A big, fat goose egg -- because times are weird and creativity has never been more needed.