Intel's Teresa Herd to discuss impact of in-house agency collapse

Intel’s Teresa Herd is set to reveal what the future holds for in-housing in the aftermath of the tech giant laying off the majority of its own Agency Inside team.

Herd, VP and global creative director at Intel, will take the stage on December 4 at Campaign US’ first Breakfast Briefing on in-housing. She will share what the recent news at her own brand means for in-house agencies overall and what’s in store for Intel.

Since the inception of Intel’s in-house shop in 2015, Herd has grown her team to more than 85 people, composed of internal resources at Agency Inside as well as a strong production and content creation arm, Intel Global Production Lab. Herd has driven the creative to rebrand Intel - launching Jim Parsons in a global product campaign, the 2016 Grammys program with Lady Gaga, the Super Bowl 51 integrated campaign and the Makers and Experience Amazing content series. She was one of Campaign US’ Digital 40 Over 40 honorees this spring.

"As Intel’s complex business continues to expand across more products and industries, we’re recalibrating our marketing strategy to be more B2B and ecosystem-focused. As part of this shift in strategy, we’ve decided to reduce the capabilities and evolve the focus of our internal creative agency, Intel Agency Inside," the company said in a statement.

The statement adds: "The needs of leading, global technology companies are always shifting in response to its market. Intel’s Agency Inside was founded to tell the brand’s untold stories to consumers and to bring brand awareness on a global scale. There will continue to be a subset of the team that will work alongside marketing, help shape strategies as well as work with external agencies to execute the work, very similar to how we work with external shops today. We are proud of what the Agency Inside team accomplished since it was established in 2014." The company declined to provide specifics on the layoffs.

In addition to Herd, Warren Chase, vice president and chief operating officer of 140, Verizon’s in-house agency, as well as Theresa McDonnell, director of digital content and UStudio editor for Unilever North America, will share their insights on in-housing. Other speakers include Marla Kaplowitz, 4A’s CEO, and Bill Duggan, ANA’s group executive vice president, and more.

"When brands take advertising in-house" is launched in association with leading global digital agency and a WPP company Wunderman.

Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein and Global Head of Media Gideon Spanier will host the discussions and examine the huge opportunities as well as major risks for in-house teams when it comes to driving business results, keeping up with technology and recruiting talent.

Buy tickets for the event here: https://splashthat.com/sites/view/campaignbreakfastbriefing.splashthat.com