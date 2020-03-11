Integer Group's Carron Brown heads to social content agency Fullscreen

Carron Brown, formerly vice president, group account director at Omnicon’s The Integer Group, is joining the social-first agency, Fullscreen as senior vice president of client services.

Brown will help Fullscreen clients, which span major brands and niche influencers, connect with consumers on social channels, including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Brown brings years of near-institutional client expertise to Fullscreen. At The Integer Group, she worked on the AT&T business, focusing on its entertainment group. Prior to that, she was a vice president and account director at Muse Communications, where key clients included Wells Fargo and Honda Financial Services.

Fullscreen is focused on creating strategies to connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z and millennial audiences through social content and promotion. Brown is building out Fullscreen's client service function and working across the organization to develop best practices internally while also directing marketing strategies for clients.

"The company’s commitment to melding audience-first social experiences with authentic brand storytelling is unequaled," noted Brown in a statement.

Some of Fullscreen's brand clients include Top Golf, Smirnoff, Revlon and even the direct-selling makeup company, Mary Kay, which pumps out content for their distributors to post.

In the entertainment field, Fullscreen, which is based in Los Angeles, leverages its roots as a WarnerMedia company and has promoted Taylor Swift videos, Bravo’s "Top Chef" and a host of movies. Fullscreen influencers number in the thousands and include gaming fan, Ninja, and Mitchell Crawford, who posts humorous sketches on TikTok.

"She brings deep experience creating standout campaigns for some of the world’s leading brands, along with a proven track record of results-oriented execution, said John Holdridge, general manager at Fullscreen Brand Group in a statement.

Brown’s track record includes a literal track record, as she is an NCAA track and field national champion and seven-time collegiate All-American, achieved as a business student at Georgetown University. She later obtained an MBA from Fordham University.

Handling the entertainment stars of the social age at Fullscreen will seem familiar as earlier in her career, she worked for a unit of NBCUniversal and Revolution Studios and handled African-American media buys for Universal Pictures as an executive at Commonground/MGS.