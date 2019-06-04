Instagram's new tool allows brands to push influencer content as ads

Prepare to see even more influencers on your Instagram feed.

Starting today, the social media giant is introducing the ability for advertisers to promote creators' organic branded content posts.

It comes as 68 percent of people say they come to Instagram to interact with creators.

Liat Weingarten, VP of brand communications at Old Navy, said: "We’ve long seen that customers want to discover fashion through trusted sources who have credibility, but organic reach on that content has become increasingly limited.

"So we’re consistently looking for more sophisticated ways like branded content ads to serve partner content to the right shoppers, instead of just throwing it into the social ether.

"Promoting content directly from an influencer’s handle inherently gives the post more authenticity than coming from a brand handle, and we’re seeing significantly higher engagement rates using this strategy."

With branded content ads, businesses have an opportunity to tell their brand stories through creators' voices, reach new audiences and measure impact, said a spokesperson for Instagram on its blog website.

Branded content ads for feed will be available to all advertisers in the coming weeks and for stories over the coming months.

Instagram stressed "this just the beginning and we'll continue to invest in branded content to provide even more value for people, creators and businesses."