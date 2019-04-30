Instagram users can now buy directly from favorite creators

Rather than just scrolling by and admiring art, fashion, music and more from creators on Instagram, the platform is now enabling people to buy directly from the influencers and celebrities they love.

The new feature allows creators to tag exactly what they are wearing or using in a post – which frees them up from having to respond to hundreds of direct messages and comments. It also provides Instagram users with a direct purchase path to products they’re interested in.

In a post about its update, Instagram said: "This new feature is another important step in our shopping journey. We are committed to making the shopping experience simple, convenient and secure and we'll continue to listen to feedback from our community on how we can make the experience even better."

The social network will test out the feature on a small group, including celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and creators such as Leesa Angelique (@saythelees).

According to Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO of Obviously, the new feature is a smart decision for Instagram.

She said: "Until now, it’s been a clunky experience for customers to go from Instagram to the brand's site for purchases. For influencers, it’s an exciting opportunity to better quantify the traffic and revenue they're generating. Instagram has changed a lot over the years, and influencers who have been successful have evolved along with it. For us in influencer marketing, we're always looking for new and smarter ways to track the revenue we're driving for our brand clients, among other metrics. This can be a great new tool to do just that."

Instagram also revealed a new camera design on Tuesday that allows users to share posts without a photo a video, simplifying the way people use creative tools, including effects and interactive stickers.