Instacart invites employees to log off and take a sick day in new campaign

Hey everyone, this is Sabrina Sanchez, creative editor at Campaign US, feeling like I’ve had just about enough of winter. It’s too cold! On the bright side, the days are getting longer and baseball season is getting closer. But first…

New in Campaign US this week:

REVEALED: The Campaign US 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist

Advertising on the Sphere during the Super Bowl will cost up to $2 million

Volkswagen will tell its ‘American Love Story’ at Super Bowl LVIII

Toyota opts to skip Super Bowl LVIII

And one housekeeping note: Campaign US subscription options are changing!

Editor’s Pick

(Photo credit: Instacart)

Just briefly: Whether it's the flu, COVID or just a cold, no matter where you are in the U.S., it’s that time of year when everyone seems to be sick. Instacart’s latest commercial, Sick Day, encourages people to stop fighting the circumstances when the inevitable happens and just “Get well (delivered) soon.”

Behind the scenes: Delivered in a 60-second TV spot titled The Sick Off, Instacart’s message is simple: Just stop and rest. In the spot, two colleagues compete with each other — both while sick — to determine who can be more “avail” at work, despite worsening ailments. The colleagues send passive-aggressive messages in attempts to one-up each other until finally, the symptoms become too much to bear — and they each decide to take a sick day. The spot wraps by showing that when they do, Instacart is there to deliver whatever they need.

The message: The campaign positions Instacart as a helpful resource during vulnerable moments. But what I enjoyed the most is that it does so while calling out a bigger issue — the pressure to work or “keep up” while not feeling your best. Instacart used humor to teach a lesson at the same time as selling its service, leaving consumers with something to think about regarding their own disposition toward sick days.

Hot Topic

It’s no secret that pitching for business is stressful. Creatives have shared horror stories of clients crashing the holidays with a Jan. 2 pitch, or inviting agencies to pitch for an account they’ve already lost. But recent chatter on LinkedIn has sparked a debate on the morality of a different scenario: Clients inviting agencies to a pitch even though they know they don’t plan to select them.

Shannon Tucker, VP of Next PR, posted that clients who don’t intend to select an agency for a job should not invite them to pitch, citing time and resources lost.

While most respondents in the comments agreed with the sentiment, another perspective arose: While it may seem like a waste of time and resources, pitching affords opportunities to learn and get real client feedback that can help agencies improve.

The debate raises the question: Is the price of that lesson too high? What are the right rules of engagement for pitching? What boundaries should agencies have in place?

Email us and we may include your response in the next newsletter. And please share details about what you would like to see from clients putting out an RFP.

Campaigns we love

Bay FC is excited for what’s to come in women’s sports in its first brand campaign, B Legendary. Created by Bay Area-based creative agency, Partners in Crime, and produced by Revival Film, the 60-second film for the new National Women’s Soccer League franchise, titled It’s Time, depicts a love letter to the Bay Area community as it gears up for its inaugural season kickoff. The film highlights the women who will change the game forever, including the “new heroes” in women’s sports. Bay FC will start its inaugural season in March at PayPal Park in San Jose. Watch the film here.

In a new global campaign titled Introductions, Hotel.com highlights how its platform can connect very different travelers through the right property. In the first campaign film, titled The Artist, a dad struggles to connect with his teenage daughter who spends all her time with her headphones in while sketching in her notebook. Searching for a way to bond, he books a stay at Hotel Palau Fugit in Spain on Hotels.com, known for its artwork, restaurant and spa. Impressed by the hotel and her dad, she starts opening up on vacation, creating an experience they both love. Watch the film here.

What we’re reading