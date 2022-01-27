Inside Vroom’s Broadway musical-inspired Super Bowl spot

E-commerce used car marketplace Vroom is returning to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row with a message for consumers: You can sell your car on the platform, too.

Vroom made its Super Bowl debut last year with a spot that linkened going to a car dealership to entering a torture chamber.

This year, it wants people to know that amid a supply chain crisis that’s hitting automobiles hard and an ongoing pandemic, they can also sell their used cars on the platform.

“No more meeting strangers, endless negotiating or being flaked on by the buyer,” said Vroom chief marketing officer Peter Scherr. “Vroom comes to pick up the car and they get paid.”

The spot, called Flake The Musical and created with agency of record Anomaly, opens with a woman exclaiming, “I’m finally going to sell my car!” and breaking out into song and dance with a group of people in the street. Soon after, the woman receives a message and informs the group: “He backed out,” and the song and dance abruptly stops.

The woman is then transported to her front yard where a Vroom truck pulls up and whisks her car away. “Never deal with flaky buyers again,” a voiceover says.

The spot, choreographed by La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore, is meant to reflect the roller coaster of emotions people go through when trying to sell a used car, Scherr said.

“Anyone who has been through this process has definitely had moments when they’ve been flaked by a buyer,” he said. “We’re using the fun and lighthearted comedic device of a broadway dance, where the woman is so excited about finally finding a buyer. We hope it inspires consumers to sell their car to Vroom so they can feel the same excitement the main character feels.”

Vroom decided to return to the Super Bowl in part because of the success it saw last year, but also because online car buying has become more mainstream since the pandemic closed dealerships and forced people to shop online.