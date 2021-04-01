Inside PrendeTV, Univision’s new AVOD service

Univision has entered the streaming wars.

The Spanish-language network’s first streaming service, PrendeTV, launched on Wednesday with more than 40 channels and 10,000 hours of video on demand content.

The service, which includes Spanish language movies, telenovelas, series, children’s programming and sports, is Univision’s effort to keep up with shifts in viewing habits among its audience, with 8 in 10 Hispanics using CTV platforms and services.

PrendeTV launches one month after Univision acquired ad-supported streaming service Vix, adding more than 1,000 films, series and documentaries to its library. The service is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple devices and Google devices, and a Roku launch is in the works.

The ad supported service, which offers standard pre-roll and mid-roll ads as well as branded content integrations and custom channels, launches with major brand sponsors including Chase, Clorox, Coca-Cola, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Toyota, Universal Pictures, Verizon and Walmart.

Campaign US spoke with Rafael Urbina, EVP and GM of AVOD streaming at Univision about PrendeTV’s offer.

Campaign US: Who is PrendeTV trying to reach?

RAFAEL URBINA: We are going after the entire Hispanic audience. That consists of largely bilingual consumers, in Spanish and English. We also have a collection of kids content.

We want the service to address the entire family across all the different demographic segments within the community.

The streaming space is so crowded. How do you stand out among competitors?

We're a fully Spanish language service targeting Hispanic consumers. We have 30,000 hours of Spanish language content available that is produced by Univision or our partner Televisa, exclusive to us. You can’t get this content anywhere else. That's a huge draw for our audience that has been [anxious] to access this massive library of content that has never been made available before, because it's the first time that we’ve unlocked the vault and made it available in a streaming service.

What is PrendeTV’s pitch to advertisers?

We've launched with several sponsors that have taken advantage of placements and activations within the service.

Obviously the bread and butter [of our service] is video ads, primarily mid-roll. Beyond the traditional pre-roll and mid-roll units, we can also create custom channels. We also just had our first limited ad weekend brought to you by an advertiser. There are opportunities around integration and branded content. So we're flexible.

What ad units are available and how can brands purchase them?

Standardized units are available through our direct sales teams. But beyond that, we also do programmatic advertising through both open exchange, private marketplace deals and programmatic direct.

How are you thinking about making the advertising experience better for consumers?

The idea of an ad-light experience, brought to you by a sponsor, has worked well for us. Instead of running regular ads for eight to 10 minutes per hour, it's closer to one minute per hour.

We also have [sponsored] openings and closings after each break. That can't be bought programmatically.

Will you expand your content offering?

Oh, absolutely. In a few weeks we will have Hollywood movies dubbed in Spanish from all the major studios, not only in Mexico but other parts of Latin America like Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile. Our plan is to get close to 100 channels by the year.