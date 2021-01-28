Inside Oreo’s colorful collaboration with Lady Gaga

Company: Oreo (owned by Mondelez International)

Campaign: Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club

Agency partners: The Martin Agency (creative), MediaMonks (production), 360i (social), Weber Shandwick (PR)

Duration: December 2020 - January 2021

In honor of Chromatica, Lady Gaga’s colorful sixth album, Oreo partnered with the pop star to create a line of pink and green cookies.

Strategy

Oreo has a long and successful history of introducing new, limited-edition cookie flavors, which often incorporate current trends or pop culture.

After Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album Chromatica in May 2020, Oreo reached out to the singer to see if she’d be up for collaborating on a Chromatica-inspired cookie. She gave the official green light in June.

Tactics

“The process for designing these cookies was a true collaboration between Lady Gaga and Oreo,” said Justin Parnell, a senior director at the brand.

This was reflected in everything from the packaging to the aesthetics of the cookies themselves, which feature salmon-colored wafers and bright green frosting.

The product roll-out took place in multiple phases. News of the limited-edition cookie, which comes in full-size and six-cookie packs, was released on Dec 2, 2020. Two weeks later, the six-cookie packs began rolling out on convenience store shelves, available while supplies lasted.

Following the collaboration announcement, full-size packs also started hitting convenience store shelves and will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last.

To receive the latest news surrounding the Chromatica-inspired collaboration, fans could sign up for the Lady Gaga x OREO Stan Club. The first 1,000 people to join the club received a free package of the Gaga-themed Oreos.

Additionally, Oreo and Lady Gaga launched a "Sing It with Oreo," promotion on December 15 through which people could send uplifting "Oreograms" to loved ones and enter to win various Lady Gaga prizes and experiences —including a grand prize flyaway concert and meet-and-greet.

Results

The campaign was covered with a Today.com exclusive, followed by hundreds of additional earned placements across a variety of outlets, including coverage in Billboard, Delish, People, CNN and New York Magazine’s Grub Street. In addition, the cookies were featured in more than 200 local broadcast segments.

When news of the partnership dropped on December 2, Oreo became a trending topic on Twitter without any paid support. The campaign also caught the attention of a number of celebrities—everyone from Stephen Colbert to Kid Cudi to Tyler Oakley—who took to social media to post about the collaboration.

As excited as I am about the new Lady Gaga Oreos, they'll never replace my Pat Benatar Hydrox. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) December 3, 2020

Where can i get the lady gaga oreos — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 2, 2020

Within 24 hours of the initial announcement, thousands of people subscribed to the Lady Gaga x OREO Stan Club.

