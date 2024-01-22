Inside the legend of Geico’s 25-year-old Gecko mascot

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, insurance company Geico will release a 15-minute documentary called Legend of the Lizard about its 25-year-old mascot, the Gecko.

To drum up interest, Geico tapped another mascot, the Caveman, in a number of spots that have aired throughout the NFL postseason.

That includes The Nightmare — in which the Caveman weighs whether to return after a decade-long absence — and Caveman Cuddles, in which he learns the truth about why Geico reached out to be its mascot in the first place.

“[Following] a year in which every brand from Barbie to Air has inspired a film, it only felt right for Geico to make one of their own,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“The story will culminate into a twist that sets the brand up for a creatively ambitious play just in time for this year’s Super Bowl,” the spokesperson added.

Instead of helping the Caveman “work through his deep-rooted trauma,” the trailer teases a documentary focused squarely on the Gecko because the brand has evolved “thanks to its breadth of product offerings and service capabilities.”

The short film is therefore “meant to celebrate all the ways Geico has helped make insurance easy for decades,” beyond the Caveman’s tagline of “So easy, a caveman could do it.”

In addition to the film, the Gecko and Caveman will take over Instagram and TikTok during Super Bowl LVIII. Both Geico and The Marin Agency declined to comment on Super Bowl plans beyond the documentary.

Geico sounds like gecko

It’s arguably the biggest stage yet for the seven-inch-tall Gecko, who first appeared in 1999. As Gary Aurand, senior director, brand creative at Geico, put it, the Gecko “has been our bread and butter ever since.”

Geico is an acronym for Government Employees’ Insurance Company, which, he explained, “doesn't necessarily just roll off the tongue.” And so in launching the Gecko mascot, the creative team was looking for a way to create a “mental shortcut.”

Per Neel Williams, SVP and group creative director at the Martin Agency, the Gecko wasn’t originally intended to be a long-term play.

“It was just, ‘Oh, Gecko sounds like Geico,” he said. “The original concept was about the Gecko being annoyed because people kept calling him thinking he was Geico and they were trying to get car insurance.”

In 1999, the brand was “not necessarily the player that it is today,” Williams added. “So building the brand and awareness and going for more reach and share was I'm sure what was at the top of everybody's list of goals.”

The Martin Agency has worked with Geico for 30 years. Williams has been at the agency for 15 and has “turned into a resident creative historian” in that time.

Frenemy, specialist, legend

But no mascot that hopes to endure can stay static as both consumers and the media landscape inevitably change.

The first big evolution to the Gecko came in 2004, when The Martin Agency made him an official spokesperson — who was, of course, less annoyed with the brand.

“That's when the guiding light for the Gecko became expressing his humanity,” Williams said.

The key to keeping a mascot relevant is through depth and dimension, Aurand added.

“He's as human as you or I,” he noted. “He has a magnetism that comes from empathy and self-awareness. He is humble to a fault. And basically he is a really well-defined character.”

But to keep the Gecko fresh, both brand and agency try to feel out how consumers respond and “if we feel like we've been playing one note too much, we'll switch things up,” Williams said.

That includes showing different sides to the Gecko, such as in a 2023 campaign, Frenemy, that paired him with comedian Will Arnett as rival insurance enthusiasts.

“Now, all of the sudden, we're elevating [the Gecko’s] status. We're giving him a foil to have a little bit of comedic tension,” Aurand said. “They both started off going down the path of wanting to be insurance icons. The Gecko succeeded and Will failed by becoming a really accomplished comedic actor.”

This story line helps “dimensionalize” the Gecko and “gives people reason to continue to care about who he is and what he's doing in these spots,” Aurand said. “And we just always try to find new ways to do that.”

The more recent Specialist series is another example of how Geico rounds out the Gecko’s character as it shifts messaging from savings to ease.

“You find him in these really cinematic moments where he shows up and becomes this hero and diffuses these really tense situations by letting everyone know how easy Geico can deal with all their insurance needs,” Aurand said.

The forthcoming Legend of the Lizard documentary is yet a further example of the character’s evolution.

“It's one of the first times that we've really shown some glimpses into his past before he was attached to Geico. We know a lot of people have always been curious about that,” Williams added.

And he’s certainly not going anywhere after the documentary.

“The Gecko is always going to be the face of the brand,” Aurand said. “I think he's as connected to our brand as Mickey is to Disney, for example,” adding that there’s a “universality” to the character that is broadly appealing.

Tiers of mascots

But what’s unique to Geico is that the Gecko isn’t alone.

Aurand thinks of Geico’s mascots as “tiered,” which put characters like the recently revived Caveman on Tier 2.

The Caveman’s original purpose was to demonstrate the ease of the online experience at a time when consumers “were skeptical of getting an insurance quote online,” Williams said.

“For the longest time, he was the personification of ease,” Aurand added.

Now, as Geico’s messaging shifts back to ease, the brand felt it was the right moment for the Caveman’s return.

Other Tier 2 mascots include Maxwell the Pig and Caleb the Camel.

“A lot of times, what these characters do for us is they're really effective fluency devices and they're just real instant mental shortcuts to something that we want the brand to convey,” Aurand said. “With Maxwell, it was very much accessibility and that we have an award-winning app.”

And while Caleb the Camel was “never really a full-fledged mascot,” he was “hugely popular for a while,” Aurand said.

The Geico Store sells merch for both characters — and, of course, the Gecko.

One key in creating a world of characters starting with a problem and then creating a character that solves said problem through messaging and/or strategy.

“The Gecko was created about the pronunciation of the word Geico, Caveman was all about ease and introducing geico.com,” Williams said. “And then you get these other characters like the camel or the little piggy and those were created in service of a concept or a joke that was then laddering up to delivering a business message.”

Now, Geico has what Williams called “a cinematic universe,” which it can tap into “to be in service of the messaging and the strategy.”

Interplay

But not all Geico ads feature mascots, such as the hit Scoop, There It Is and the 2013 spot featuring NBA star Dikembe Mutombo.

These ads help the brand avoid becoming too formulaic or “putting all our chips in a single basket,” Aurand said.

The goal is to subvert expectations — to show up in unexpected ways that are fun and engaging — and to speak to consumers with empathy.

“Comedy is inherently empathetic … understanding the point that you can poke fun at and add some levity is really important,” he added.

Both brand and agency are tight-lipped when it comes to what’s next for any characters.

“There's going to be a world of content around the Legend of the Lizard and some things that we're doing across multiple platforms,” Williams said. “And I think one of the big crescendos around that is going to be on 2/11, so stay tuned.”

“We don't want to let the Gecko out of the bag too soon,” Williams added.