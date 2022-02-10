Inside Frito-Lay’s 2022 Super Bowl campaign strategy

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest consumption days of the year, with people stocking up on snacks while watching brands drop their Big Game ads (we also hear there’s a football game going on).

In response, Frito-Lay doubled down on its Super Bowl strategy this year with two spots — one focused on a new brand and the other reintroducing a classic.

For the spot “Push It,” Frito-Lay put the spotlight on the flavor across both the Cheetos and Doritos product portfolios: Flamin’ Hot. It’s the first time Flamin’ Hot has advertised as its own brand at the Super Bowl.

It was a natural decision for Frito-Lay to break out the Flamin’ Hot flavor on its own due to its increasing popularity. In Frito-Lay’s most recent consumer survey, Flamin’ Hot had 86% brand awareness and more than half of U.S. consumers have tried Cheetos Flamin’ Hot.

The flavor is particularly a hit with the younger generation. According to Frito-Lay’s U.S. Snack Index, 79% of Gen Z and 83% of Millennials prefer spicy snacks compared to 51% of Gen X and 38% of Baby Boomers. The survey polled 2,210 adults planning to watch the Super Bowl this year.

Frito-Lay has expanded the flavor to combine with Doritos Cool Ranch, collaborated with Taco Bell for its Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos and even made it a limited edition Mtn Dew flavor.

But the brand realized there was an opportunity to take Flamin’ Hot even further.

“When we looked into the culture behind Flamin’ Hot, it’s so much more than a flavor,” Rachel Ferdinando, Frito-Lay’s SVP and chief marketing officer, told Campaign US. “It's actually an attitude. It's something that has a rebellious side that pushes you to embrace your inner edge.”

The spot “Push It” embodies that edginess with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Charlie Puth. You won’t catch these stars as themselves in the spot — but you will be able to hear them. Megan voices a fiery songbird while Puth plays a beatboxing fox.

Both are part of a group of animals trying to steal a hiker’s bags of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The animals fall in love with the Flamin’ Hot flavor and break into a rendition of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1987 song "Push It."

“We came up with this idea trying to unleash rebellion and show how people can unleash their flaming hot side,” said Ferdinando.

As Frito-Lay tests the waters for a new brand, it also reintroduces its classic Lay’s brand to the Super Bowl. The chip brand hasn’t aired a Big Game ad in 17 years.

The classics tend to skew to an older crowd: 62% of Baby Boomers and 46% of Gen X prefer classic flavors compared to 32% of Gen Z and 30% of Millennials, according to Frito-Lay’s U.S. Snack Index.

The pandemic played a large part in bringing Lay’s potato chips back to the Super Bowl, said Ferdinando.

“Through this pandemic we’ve seen consumers look more to cherishing great memories,” she said. “Lay's has always stood for joy and been present for life's greatest moments, both big and small. We wanted to celebrate those golden memories that have been precious for consumers during this difficult couple of years.”

The spot “Golden Memories” stars actors Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen, who reminisce about the mishaps in their friendship over the years — which always somehow include Lay’s potato chips.

Rudd and Rogen were the perfect duo because of their “natural chemistry,” said Ferdinando, adding that the pair are also real-life friends.

For Frito-Lay, the Super Bowl isn’t just about advertising but also providing entertaining moments for fans to enjoy.

“When we deliver joy, it's a way of giving back to our fans,” said Ferdinando.