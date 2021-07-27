Inside the dystopian PSA about voting rights starring Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Campaign: Transmissions from the Future

Company: RepresentUS

Agency partners: Dini von Mueffling Communications (PR, media outreach), Oxcart Assembly (creative)

Duration: June 2021

Nonpartisan organization RepresentUs released a PSA starring pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom in support of the For the People Act, a voting rights bill.

Strategy

RepresentUs, a nonpartisan, pro-democracy organization, typically focuses on legislation reform on the state and local level. The organization has helped pass over 130 initiatives fighting voter suppression, corruption and gerrymandering.

As legislative attacks on voter rights have intensified, RepresentUS decided it needed to fight back on the federal level.

“There were about 389 anti-voting bills going up in 48 states,” said Rajasri Narasimhan, a senior account executive at Dini von Mueffling Communications.

The central aim was to raise awareness of the For the People Act, a bill in the U.S. Congress focused on expanding voting rights, combatting gerrymandering and strengthening campaign finance laws.

“Only 20% of the American public had ever heard of it,” said Dini von Mueffling, founder and CEO of Dini von Mueffling Communications.

More broadly, RepresentUs wanted to re-engage voters who, now that former President Donald Trump was out of office, had become complacent.

“I don’t think there was awareness around how many of these voter suppression bills were being introduced at such an incredibly rapid pace,” von Mueffling said.

RepresentUs began advocating for the For the People Act upon its reintroduction in Congress in January 2021, after Democrats gained control of the Senate. The campaign culminated in

a splashy PSA that had enough star-power to attract attention, while communicating the gravity of what was at stake if the For the People Act failed.

Tactics

RepresentUs had an existing relationship with both singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom; both celebrities agreed to star in the PSA, which was their first onscreen appearance as a couple.

Directed by Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Bad Teacher), the short features a heavily aged Bloom and Perry, who speak to the American people from a Stasi-era-like bunker in the

year 2055. In this vision of the future, democracy is dead and voting rights do not exist, in large part because of the Senate’s failure to pass the For the People Act.

“The video portrayed a dystopian future in which people had failed to act,” Narasimhan said.

The message was clear: the stakes couldn’t be higher. Viewers should call their Senators and demand they protect voting rights to protect democracy.

“It was meant to exhibit the urgency of what was happening in this country and what people needed to do,” Narasimhan said.

The video was released on June 17. In addition to debuting online, it took over the NASDAQ, Reuters, and One Times Square billboards on launch day, playing at intervals for 24 hours.

RepresentUS partnered with a wide variety of celebrities and influencers, including Sarah Silverman, Cher, Alyssa Milano and Jonathan Van Ness, to promote the PSA. An impactful component was a

guerilla-style call-to-action, in which celebrities interrupted regular content with segments from the PSA.

Results

The PSA has been viewed more than 6.5 million times across online platforms and social media.

The campaign generated 265 earned media placements, including coverage in People, BuzzFeed, HuffPost, Today, Vulture, Billboard, MSNBC with Rachel Maddow and The New Republic.

In addition to more left-leaning publications, it was also featured by more conservative

outlets, including multiple Fox News outlets.

Alongside spotlighting the For the People Act, RepresentUS hoped the campaign would elevate its

profile within the voting rights space. A key indication that the campaign helped achieve this goal: following the PSA’s release, experts at the nonprofit were interviewed by Roll Call and Esquire about voting rights more broadly.

Following the PSA, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), an influential swing vote, amended his stance on the For the People Act, Narasimhan said. Whereas before, he had said he would not vote for the bill, he has since indicated he would be willing to vote on the bill provided there are revisions.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.