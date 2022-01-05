Inside the branding of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network

On Wednesday, Discovery’s DIY Network officially rebranded as Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.

The Gaines, famous for their home improvement show Fixer Upper on Discovery’s HGTV, have already established a well known magazine, Magnolia Journal, and lifestyle brand. But the brand needed a fresh look to translate to a television network.

Creative branding agency Loyalkaspar took on the challenge. The agency wanted the Magnolia Network to fit into the Magnolia family, while also solidifying itself as its own brand.

The rebrand was all about purposeful details for Beat Baudenbacher, Loyalkaspar co-founder and chief creative officer. The agency even filmed live-action clips in order to translate the experience of reading Magnolia Journal to TV.

“It's subtle, small details that most people probably wouldn't notice at first glance, but were really important to elevate the brand beyond what you traditionally experience on a screen,” he said.

For instance, the agency filmed shadows of plants on surfaces to recreate the subtle movement of light and shadow as you turn the page of a magazine on the TV.

Another stylistic feature includes the Silocon, a logo inspired by Magnolia’s silos design. Magnolia liked the logo, designed by Baudenbacher, so much that it was adopted for Magnolia’s master brand.

The rebrand extends to social and digital materials, including the Magnolia App, which combines e-commerce, streaming content and educational experiences. Loyalkasper provided creative consultation, design guidelines and recommendations for the look of the app.

The agency also helped design Magnolia.com, the channel’s website featuring on-demand content.

The launch strategy, however, was complex, because the brand had to adhere to different release dates. While the linear network officially launched on January 5, some content has been available on streaming platform Discovery+ since July.

“We worked through scenarios of how you nest a brand inside of other brands and help them figure out an approach for copywriting and talking about creating awareness around this launch,” said David Herbruck, Loyalkaspar’s co-founder and president.

The DIY Network officially switches to the Magnolia Network at 9 p.m. EST on January 5th. Cable subscribers with access to the DIY Network will automatically gain access to the Magnolia Network.

The rebrand launches during the premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, the reboot of the Gaines’ HGTV series, of which the first four episodes were released on Discovery+ in July. The Magnolia Network will air both original programming and existing DIY Network shows.