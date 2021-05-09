Most innovative media agency of the year: Canvas Worldwide

Gold: Canvas Worldwide: Thriving Under the Most Adverse Conditions

Like any agency worth its salt, Canvas strives for differentiation and innovation, not conformity. It prefers to zig where others zag. And so when the pandemic hit, causing competitors to scramble to adapt, Canvas stayed the course. Instead of reconfiguring its mode of operation, the agency doubled-down on its commitment to transparency, diversity and service. While in-office work moved to a virtual setting, these principles remained firmly in place.

Thanks in large part to this continuity, Canvas had a good year despite the pandemic: existing clients, including Heineken, gave the agency rave reviews, while it landed some big, new accounts, including Thrivent Financial, Lagunitas Brewing Company and McDonald’s.

Just as importantly, during a period of intense uncertainty, Canvas was able to provide stability and a sense of security for its employees. The agency never faced layoffs of furloughs; instead, headcount has grown by more than 70 over March of last year.

By focusing on its mission, Canvas was able to not just survive but thrive during an incredibly difficult time. As a result, it ended 2020 with more clients, a stellar retention rate, and an organic pipeline that grew by 62% from 2019.

Silver: Techonomy and BMC Software

To position BMC Software as an expert on enterprise technology, Techonomy took a targeted, multifaceted approach. The main component was creating a stream of content that was published across BMC’s social platforms, including LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It also worked to elevate the status of BMC’s CEO, CTO and other executives by authoring original articles that quoted them as experts. Finally, the campaign established the BMC Executive council, which included a session at the Health and Wealth of America virtual series.