The Innocence Project’s first PSA captures the ‘Happiest Moments’

Wrongful incarceration robs people of irreplaceable family moments for years, or sometimes even decades, impacting families on an intergenerational level.

The Innocence Project, a nonprofit legal organization dedicated to freeing the wrongfully convicted, wanted to recognize those lost moments — and celebrate the chance to make new memories.

The Innocence Project’s first PSA, “Happiest Moments,” created with production company Hayden5, featured photos and videos of The Innocence Project clients and families. Actress Dascha Polanco narrates the spot, which was directed by Ariel Ellis, and features original music by Anesha Birchett.

The spot highlights the cases of Rosa Jimenez, freed in 2021 after 17 years in prison; Termaine Hicks, exonerated in 2020 after 16 years in prison; and Huwe Burton, exonerated in 2019 after 20 years in prison.

The three victims missed out on valuable family moments, but basked in the joy of freedom upon their release.

The Innocence Project considered the PSA to be its “Super Bowl” moment to share its clients’ stories, Alicia Maule, digital engagement director at The Innocence Project, told Campaign US.

“We wanted to show the joy of the little moments that they've missed out on,” Maule said. “Termaine, for instance, his son was 4 when he was incarcerated, and now his grandson is 4. What does that feel like? How do you articulate the loss of time that our clients have suffered?”

The team had to get creative with the logistics of the spot due to the pandemic and limited available family footage, said Dani Selby, content strategist at The Innocence Project.

They chose clients who had photos and footage to share from those stolen moments and who were ready to tell their stories. It was especially important to feature Jimenez in the spot as most of The Innocence Project’s clients are men, said Maule.

The Innocence Project hopes the PSA will encourage people to learn more about its cause and join the community.

“When people read about our clients' stories, they're focused on the worst thing that ever happened to this person,” said Selby. “The way [the campaign] is framed, even though we are talking about the moments that they missed out on, it's very forward looking about the moments ahead, and life beyond wrongful conviction.”

“Happiest Moments” will appear online and on social channels including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and will be the first time The Innocence Project advertises on Reddit and Twitter.