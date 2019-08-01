Innocean Worldwide acquires Wellcom Group

Innocean Worldwide has acquired Wellcom Group Limited -- a digital marketing solutions group headquartered in Australia.

Wellcom Group runs eight subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and the Asia-Pacific area, offering digital creative content production, social media strategy and digital marketing services for leading global companies.

The company’s client roster includes Tesco, Coles, Tempur-Sealy, ANZ Bank, Telstra, Victoria’s Secret, The Body Shop, Louis Vuitton and L’Oreal. They are serviced by top notch agencies and production companies such as The Lab NYC.

An Innocean spokesperson said: "Wellcom Group’s expert group of brand campaign strategists and digital creative professionals are capable of creating specialized content for web, mobile, social media and additional mediums."

As a result of these various differentiated digital capabilities, Wellcom Group entered the UK market in 2007 and the U.S. market in 2015. With this acquisition, Innocean Worldwide hopes to significantly enhance its global digital creative capabilities and be able to showcase its enterprise-wide integrated service model.

The spokesperson continued: "In the U.S. market, Wellcom Group adds digital production, content and execution capabilities to the existing strategic and planning capabilities of Innocean Worldwide Americas (IWA) and media agency capabilities of Canvas Worldwide (CWW), thus establishing a digital-based integrated service system."

Global CEO Kun-Hee Ahn added: "Thanks to Wellcom Group, Innocean’s digital marketing value chain is now complete. By maximizing the synergy between the Korean HQ and overseas operations, we will stand as a truly global leading company in the digital transformation era."

The news follows the acquisition of David&Goliath, a California-based creative agency, which has strengthened Innocean’s global capabilities and expanding market presence by winning additional business.