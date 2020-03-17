'Information is healthy, fear is not,' says Northwell Health

New campaign aims to keep citizens accurately informed about COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing anxiety and alarm among people worldwide, especially as false information and rumors about the disease continue to spread online. Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider, is looking to quell some of the panic by providing citizens with the latest data about COVID-19.

Created in partnership with StrawberryFrog, the "Information is Healthy, Fear is Not" campaign will run in New York on the radio and TV, as well as in newspapers and digital media platforms. Northwell hired Strawberry Frog as its lead agency last April, following a competitive review. Media for the initiative is being handled by Horizon.

In addition to the ads, the campaign will continually update its own coronavirus website hub with the latest advice and facts about the disease, such as tips for senior citizens and caregivers and how to recognize COVID-19 symptoms. Northwell also has a coronavirus hotline in place.

"This could be a challenging couple of months, but we are all in this together," said Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling in a statement. 

He added: "An important way we can all help combat the spread of the coronavirus is to communicate honestly and directly with people, families and businesses – and provide useful information they can use to protect themselves."

