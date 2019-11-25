Influencers help promote ABLEnow financial savings tool for those with disabilities

ABLEnow, a tax-sheltered financial savings fund for people with disabilities, has seen tremendous initial success with its latest influencer marketing initiative, such as driving more than 6,000 targeted clicks to its information center.

Raising awareness of a program like ABLEnow isn’t easy, but Sway Group helped the national saving accounts plan gain attention by harnessing its influencer network. The agency selected 10 relevant bloggers for the campaign and combined their content with videos and social posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to spread the word about ABLEnow to their followers.

Since launching in August, ABLEnow has seen significant momentum, including having its strongest month in history for account growth in October. This past September, ABLEnow saw a 16 percent increase in new accounts, compared to August, and October saw an uptick of 28 percent in new accounts. Additionally, nearly all (99 percent) of the traffic to the ABLEnow website generated from the campaign were from new visitors.

"We are thrilled by the impressive response to the ABLEnow campaign," said Danielle Wiley, CEO of influencer marketing agency Sway Group. "Influencers’ stories of putting their own ABLEnow accounts to use yielded an incredibly strong reaction from those who need this information the most."

The goal for ABLEnow is to help people with disabilities save for their future since many have been unable to save out of fear of losing their benefits for income, healthcare, food and housing assistance.