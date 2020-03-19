Influencer marketing platform Tribe shares 'life hacks' to help fight coronavirus outbreak

by Michael Heusner Added 49 minutes ago

The campaign has already reached more than one million people.

Tribe, a self-serve marketplace connecting brands with social media influencers, is leveraging its 80,000 strong influencer network to help amplify the messaging of both the World Health Organization and the U.S. government.

The pro bono initiative will see Tribe leveraging its network in order to address the stigma of social distancing via advice to the public and social distancing "life hacks" shared across social media platforms.

The campaign managed to reach over a million people in the first 24 hours. 

To support the campaign, influencers have adopted the #flattenthecurve hashtag in order to further spread awareness and slow the spread of COVID-19. 

The campaign is another example of influencers, including those creating memes, who are leveraging their following to propagate helpful information to as many people as they can on social -- even if it’s not always in the most serious tone:

