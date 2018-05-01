Are you infected with stigma? This Mental Health Month quiz has the answer

Let’s talk about stigma.

It may not affect you, but it prevents one in five Americans suffering with a mental health condition from seeking help.

That’s why the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has created a quiz so you can test yourself for stigma this Mental Health Month.

"Stigma is dangerous for the millions of Americans affected by mental health conditions," said Mary Giliberti, CEO of NAMI. "It causes people to feel ashamed for something that is out of their control, prevents them from seeking help and even takes lives.

"Although stigma is a virus that anyone can be exposed to, we do have a cure, and that is compassion and understanding. We need to talk openly and raise our voices, so we can put an end to the fear and shame, and cure stigma once and for all."

"CureStigma," launched on May 1 in partnership with Oberland agency, showcases the damaging -- sometimes deadly -- effects our attitude can have on people struggling with conditions like depression, autism and anxiety disorders.

Around 60 million people wake up in the states every day faced with these issues, according to NAMI. It’s estimated that around ten million Americans live with a serious mental health illness like schizophrenia. Half of all lifetime mental health conditions begin by the age of 14 and 75 percent by 24, but early intervention programs can help.

The campaign includes a series of nationwide public service announcements featuring celebrity ambassadors from film, television, music, and sports, such as Utkarsh Ambudkar, Andrea Barber and AJ Mendez.

To learn more about mental health conditions, visit NAMI. For immediate, 24/7 emotional support, contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline on 1-800-273-8255.