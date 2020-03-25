Indy agency Periscope asks staff to take unpaid leave to secure future

Periscope is asking staff to take unpaid time off to help secure the shop’s future, Campaign US has learned.

The independent Minneapolis-based creative agency, which services clients including Google, Target and Petco, implemented an eight-week furlough program in direct response to the impact COVID-19 is having on business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

It is understood that employees are asked to take one to two non-consecutive weeks of unpaid leave, while executives have volunteered to take a salary cut.

Agency leaders are confident this short-term fixture will aid its 200+ employees in the long run.

A spokesperson for Periscope explained: "We are working in this new environment differently to serve our clients while keeping our people and company safe. We’re confident these changes will deliver against the existing needs of our clients while giving us flexibility for still unforeseen issues.

"We have implemented a COVID-19 temporary furlough program in which employees may be furloughed for a period of time in order to strengthen and protect the agency’s future. The impact will be spread across teams so we can continue to deliver great results for our clients uninterrupted.

"We are confident in a bright future for Periscope and are lending a hand where we can to help people in our industry and across the world, navigate the challenges of this pandemic."