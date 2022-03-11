Independent Agency of the Year 2021: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Instead of venturing away, Zulu Alpha Kilo grabbed on to the newfound opportunities induced by the pandemic and focused on work that makes an impact. An operational reset and change of office space later, the company has emerged stronger and won laurels that proved its merit throughout 2021.

The agency’s leadership is rooted in the need to spotlight talent, irrespective of its origin. Zulu’s first Diversity & Inclusion Report received appreciation for its transparency, and its #ThinkOutsideTheBigBox challenge changed the public’s perspective on the plight of small businesses.

Zulu’s work with Pfaff Harley-Davidson on the Tough Turban motorcycle helmet resulted in a campaign that got international coverage as an expression of freedom and respect for diversity. The union of high-tech engineering with a fearless creative spirit sets the agency apart from its competitors and wins them a slew of awards every year.

Along with maintaining a diverse workforce, the agency has also invested heavily in ensuring that no talent remains untapped. Founder and CCO Zak Mroueh launched the 20Doors Scholarship Fund for this very reason, and this five-year initiative will cover the college tuition for four BIPOC candidates annually.

As a brand, Zulu has always prioritized client needs over balance sheets, and it's one of the biggest reasons old and new clients keep coming back for more. Some of the names include Bell, Interac, Cineplex and Subaru. This independent agency has started a wave, and people are taking notice. “Zulu managed a once-in-a-lifetime crisis and came out even stronger,” said a Deloitte vetting committee.